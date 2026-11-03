Bengals searching for answers in defense's back seven. Where will they come from?

CINCINNATI -- Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden sees the vision. There are moments, series, halves and even games when his group cohesively executes the game plan.

Then, there's the rest.

Blown assignments, missed tackles, sporadic effort, tight ends running free across the middle of the field and play action continuing to befuddle the second level.

"We would like to … get everybody on one accord, playing together on all three levels," Golden said, one day after allowing Cam Ward to throw for a career-high 304 yards and the Titans to rack up 10 more points than in any game this season. "We do it in spurts, and it looks really good."

The spurts often arrive when a defensive line living up to the offseason investment makes a play. In Sunday's 43-36 overtime win over the Titans, the biggest came when Boye Mafe forced a fumble on Ward that Dexter Lawrence nearly took for a touchdown, and Lawrence finishing the job in regulation with a sack that knocked Tennessee out of field goal range.

Through eight games, the Bengals rank third in sack percentage and 32nd in blitz percentage. The front four are winning; Lawrence and Mafe are among the league's most disruptive players at their positions, and the pass-rush plans consistently produce chaos.

Everything happening behind them too often looks like the last two years.

The Bengals rank 30th in explosive play percentage. They were 31st last season. They rank 23rd in defensive success rate. They were 26th last season.

The personnel in the back seven, plus the addition of safety Bryan Cook, are largely the same. The hope was the play would improve based on a second year in the system and a 2025 that featured an uptick during the second half of the season.

Instead, there was Jordan Battle, spinning around at the line after losing Titans tight end Gunnar Helm running all alone for 25 yards. Or Josh Newton pushing Barrett Carter in the back before the snap, then Carter running into Demetrius Knight Jr. trying to follow Helm for an easy 24 yards the other direction.

Then came Tony Pollard breaking the tackle of Carter, Battle and Cook while Dax Hill and Shemar Stewart jogged across the field after a play that went 40 yards for a demoralizing touchdown.

"There were several guys that had that opportunity," head coach Zac Taylor said. "That's an inexcusable one where we have to get him on the ground and make it a 4-yard gain, at least make it to where now we get a chance to keep them to a field goal. Can't give up a touchdown in that situation."

These types of plays keep happening. Play action and tackling on the second level have been issues all season and remain unstable.

"I don't want to act like I'm happy with how many points we give up there, because you're not," Taylor said. "A lot of the stuff that you see on the tape, you do feel like we're going to get better at it, and we're going to continue to improve at it and not to make excuses for it because our players have seen it on tape, and our coaches, and we're actively making those corrections. But I do feel like we're going to continue to improve as this season goes, not dissimilar to last year. As you hit a point in the season, and, 'OK, here's where our identity is headed,' and I think that's the direction we're headed, and I'm very confident that that's where we'll end up."

The path to get there is a little less murky. The Bengals are grasping for answers at cornerback. Slot Jalen Davis (hamstring), whose promotion off the practice squad last year helped calm the defense, is expected to return from injured reserve soon. But moving Hill inside to slot took him away from what's become his best position at outside corner. Meanwhile, DJ Ivey has been inserted into the lineup, and third-round pick Tacario Davis, thought to be part of the answer this year, can't even get on the field.

The Bengals even shook up the rotation and tried maligned 2024 fifth-round pick Josh Newton at slot corner and moved Hill back outside for a large portion of Sunday's game. He was targeted seven times, giving up six completions for a team-high 86 yards and a touchdown.

The shakeup and new rotations illustrated the continued hunt for consistency.

"It was just a game-plan thing during the week, and mostly third down, known passing downs, and obviously if the reps get high, we can make that change at any point," Golden said. "'Fig' (Josh Newton) has been training there, and I thought he brought good energy to that position, and we'll see where it goes from here, but we'll continue to move those guys around."

DJ Turner continues to play at a Pro Bowl level and, fortunately for Cincinnati, avoided missing time after leaving Sunday with an ankle injury. Taylor called him "day to day" with a shot to play Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

He's never been more valuable, considering the depth concerns at the position.

The cornerback room looks especially ripe for an addition at the trade deadline if the Bengals decide to make a move. A veteran capable of holding down a level of serviceability alongside Hill and Turner, or at least as an insurance policy in case of injury, would be valuable come December and January.

Another positional option could be at linebacker, not necessarily to replace Carter or Knight, but to add depth at the position or put more pressure on the second-year backers. Offensive coordinators continue to scheme up misdirection and play action against them as the coverage and space tackling continue to lack at the second level. But even if the Bengals wanted to try new personnel as they do one series a game with veteran Oren Burks, those answers haven't proved any more serviceable.

Big leaps were expected from Carter and Knight, and Taylor supported them when asked Monday about what progress he'd seen.

"I think in a lot of ways there are big jumps," he said. "There's a lot of things that they're playing really fast. There's a lot of small things where that's experience. OK, all right, you just saw it maybe for the first time in your career so far when you're 20 games in, or whatever it is. And I know, 20 games may seem like a lot, but it's not always when you're playing that position where there's a lot that comes at you that you're responsible for. I've seen them -- 'OK, it happened to me once. It's not going to happen to me again, and now here's the correction going forward.' So, from that standpoint, I really see a lot of growth there and a lot of confidence from me and the coaching staff that they're absolutely moving in the right direction."

For the Bengals to reach the levels they want in January, the back seven must improve. The pass rush can only cover so many issues. The offense can only win so many shootouts.

Through seven games, the Bengals defense has played average. It ranks 16th in EPA/play and 15th in points per drive: some good (red zone), some bad (explosives), some spurts.

The issues are beginning to pile up. Golden and his staff are working through it with a challenging two-game stretch against Bijan Robinson and then a revitalized Pittsburgh Steelers running game. They almost cost a game against the Titans on Sunday.

Some help could be arriving at the trade deadline, but not enough to take the onus off the current players to offer more complete games.

"We just have to do it in longer spurts," Golden said. "Part of that is me. I have to make sure everybody is on the same page and we are keeping it quiet for them."

Golden acknowledged they are working through their issues. They might be, but the red flags raised after games like Sunday are waving.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.