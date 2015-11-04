Around the NFL

Bengals rule out RT Andre Smith, Dunlap questionable

Published: Nov 04, 2015 at 05:03 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Cincinnati Bengals will be without their starting right tackle Thursday night when they take on the Cleveland Browns.

The Bengals ruled out Andre Smith due to a concussion.

Eric Winston, a nine-year veteran, will likely get the start in place of Smith. Rookie swing tackle Jake Fisher could also see time in event of injury or subpar play by Winston.

The Bengals also listed linebacker Rey Maualuga (calf) and defense end Carlos Dunlap (shoulder) as questionable to play Thursday night. If Dunlap, the team's leading sack collector (6.5), can't play that will be a big boon Browns starting quarterback Johnny Manziel.

Thursday night's football game will air exclusively on the NFL Network.

