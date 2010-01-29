Bengals rookie LB Maualuga arrested on DUI charge

CINCINNATI -- Bengals linebacker Rey Maualuga has pleaded not guilty to drunken and careless driving in northern Kentucky.
Covington police spokesman Spike Jones said Maualuga hit a parking meter and two parked cars early Friday with his 2003 Pontiac. There was minor damage.
Maualuga, 23, was held for about seven hours at the Kenton County jail before being released on his own recognizance. Court records show he entered a plea and was ordered to return next month for a hearing.
Maualuga, the Bengals' 2009 second-round draft pick from USC, started the first 15 games of his rookie season before breaking his left ankle.
Team spokesman Jack Brennan said he won't comment until the case is resolved. A message has been left for Maualuga's agent, Gary Uberstine.
