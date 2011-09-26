Bengals rep says union let down players facing suspensions

Published: Sep 26, 2011 at 12:16 PM

CINCINNATI -- Bengals union representative Andrew Whitworth is upset that running back Cedric Benson and other NFL players could face suspensions for offseason incidents.

Benson and cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones are subject to league discipline for arrests that occurred during the NFL's lockout. Eight players overall are facing discipline under the league's personal-conduct policy. Benson, who is pursuing action against the NFL Players Association, has a hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

Whitworth said Monday he wouldn't have supported the new collective bargaining agreement if he knew players would be suspended for things that happened before the deal was reached.

"I was very shocked," Whitworth said. "It doesn't make a whole lot of sense to me.

"I feel like it's the wrong decision, and I also believe the union let those eight guys down. I don't feel like that was fair. To me, if I was told that was a make-or-break, I would have said that's a make-or-break deal, that we were going to sell out eight guys to have an agreement."

When the deal was reached in July, it was unclear if the league could fine or suspend players who got in trouble during the NFL's 4½-month lockout, when there was no collective bargaining agreement. The NFL Players Association had decertified as part of the labor dispute.

The league and the NFLPA eventually agreed that eight players could be disciplined for incidents in the offseason, while 25 others wouldn't be.

"I feel like it was the wrong decision to allow those guys to be punished," Whitworth said. "They weren't employed (during the lockout) and they didn't have a job, so they shouldn't be able to be punished for it.

"Now, I don't think that them doing stuff is OK. But if no one else can get punished, they shouldn't be able to, either."

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Aug. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Tom Brady addresses absence from Bucs: 'I'm 45 years old. There's a lot of (expletive) going on'

Following the Bucs' 27-10 defeat to the Colts, Buccaneers QB Tom Brady addressed the media for the first time since returning to the club earlier in the week.

news

Ravens finish preseason with victory over Commanders, extend 23-game winning streak

The Baltimore Ravens extended their NFL-record streak of preseason wins to 23 with their victory over the Washington Commanders on Saturday evening.

news

Dolphins VP of communications Jason Jenkins dies at 47

Jason Jenkins, who spent nearly 14 years with the Miami Dolphins and eventually became the team's senior vice president of communications, died unexpectedly Saturday, the team said. He was 47.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE