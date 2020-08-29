Bengals release statement urging action against racial discrimination and injustices

The Cincinnati Bengals released a statement on Saturday addressing the need for action against social injustice in the United States.

Center Trey Hopkins and quarterback Joe Burrow read the statement aloud while standing in unison with their teammates in front of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in downtown Cincinnati. The players, coaches, ownership and staff used their off day to march from Paul Brown Stadium to the museum to partake in a tour and an educational presentation.

"As this country continues to see instances of racial discrimination and injustices, it is time for us to act," the statement read. "Together, as a unified front, we must identify, address and ultimately end those practices and policies that would deny liberty and justice to all, regardless of race, religion, or creed. It is time for us all to take a stand!

"It is each of our responsibility to effect change in our communities, not only for us but for those yet to come. We cannot turn a blind eye to the racism still experienced in this country. This is not an issue of politics but a fight for equality and life. If this nation is to ever reach the goals that it has promised its citizens, we must be catalysts for change."