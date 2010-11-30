Bengals release K Pettrey, sign rookie Stitser

Published: Nov 30, 2010 at 07:31 AM

CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Bengals will try another rookie at kicker.

The Bengals signed Clint Stitser on Tuesday and waived rookie Aaron Pettrey after two games. Stitser, from Fresno State, was signed by the New York Jets in April as an undrafted free agent, was waived, then was picked up by Seattle. He made his only field goal attempt, for 35 yards, in a preseason game before being waived Aug. 31.

After losing Mike Nugent to a knee injury, the Bengals signed Pettrey, a former Ohio State kicker. Pettrey was 2 of 4 on field goal attempts in two games. He missed a 27-yard try in the second half of a 26-10 loss to the Jets last week.

The Bengals (2-9) host the New Orleans Saints (8-3) on Sunday.

