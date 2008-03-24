Bengals re-sign three to one-year deals

The Bengals signed three players -- wide receiver Glen Holt and linebackers Rashad Jeanty and Corey Mays -- and waived cornerback Brandon Williams on Monday.
Holt played in every game last season and had 16 receptions for 143 yards with one touchdown. He was the team's primary kickoff returner, and his 24.3-yard avg. on 59 returns included a 100-yard touchdown return at Buffalo.
Jeanty was the Bengals starter at strong-side linebacker last season but he was limited by injuries to 10 games with seven starts. He started seven of the last eight games and finished with 34 tackles, and tied for the team lead with two fumble recoveries.
Mays played in 11 games last season after being acquired on waivers from New England. He ranked second on the team in special teams tackles (15), with a forced fumble on special teams, and he had nine tackles on defense.
Williams, who was waived Monday, spent last season on the Reserve/Injured list, due to a shoulder injury suffered in preseason. He is a second-year NFL player for 2008.