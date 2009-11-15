Bengals RB Benson sidelined vs. Steelers with hip injury

Cincinnati Bengals running back Cedric Benson was pulled during the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers with an unspecified hip injury, returned for one series, then left the game.
Benson told the team's official Web site following the game that the injury was to his hip flexor, rather than his hip joint, and he believes he'll be OK.
Benson was replaced by Bernard Scott during a drive in which Cincinnati went three and out, not long after Scott scored on a 96-yard kickoff return. Benson came back for the next series just before halftime.
Benson had three 100-yard games in his previous four starts and began the game second in the NFL with 837 rushing yards. He had 22 yards on seven carries before leaving Sunday's game.
