Bengals RB Benson inactive vs. Browns because of hip injury

Published: Nov 29, 2009 at 05:04 AM

Cincinnati Bengals running back Cedric Benson is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, making it the second consecutive week that he has been sidelined by a sprained hip.

Sources initially told NFL Network's Jason La Canfora that Benson was expected to play. No reason was given for the reversal.

Rookie Bernard Scott started Sunday in place of Benson, who had been listed as questionable on the Bengals' injury report. Scott made his first NFL start last Sunday in Oakland and ran for 119 yards during a 20-17 loss to the Raiders.

Bengals linebacker Keith Rivers also is inactive for the third consecutive game with a calf injury. Rookie offensive tackle Andre Smith is active for the first time in his career.

Browns defensive lineman Shaun Rogers is available after missing practice all week with an ankle injury.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

