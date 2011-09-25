Bengals RB Benson fights back in wake of league suspension

Published: Sep 25, 2011 at 01:36 AM

Cincinnati Bengals running back Cedric Benson is pursuing action against the NFL Players Association, according to a league source.

Benson is currently appealing a three-game suspension that was issued for his arrest during the lockout (he already served prison time during the preseason), according to a league source.

He's also taking action against the NFLPA in regards to this situation, charging the organization with not properly representing his rights as he is among eight players who were part of a "side-letter agreement" that was signed by NFL and NFLPA leaders on Aug. 4 detailing players who potentially could be disciplined for actions during the lockout.

Benson is being represented by attorney David Cornwell, who has represented Terrelle Pryor, Ben Roethlisberger and others. Benson filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board on Friday, according to a league source, based at least in part on the fact that he was an unrestricted free agent at the time of his latest off-the-field issues and not a player under contract during the lockout.

According to the Aug. 4 letter, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell determined that except for the eight players listed as "repeat offenders subject to discipline for conduct during the period" of the lockout (March 12-Aug. 3), all other players shall not be fined or suspended for such conduct.

The eight players listed in the letter are: Benson, Albert Haynesworth, Kenny Britt, Clark Haggans, Johnny Jolly, Adam Jones, Aqib Talib and Brandon Underwood.

Benson's charge against the NFLPA contends he shouldn't have been included in the side-letter agreement because he wasn't an employee of any team during the lockout. Therefore, employment rules shouldn't have applied.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Stomach bug causes Dolphins to cancel joint practice with Eagles

The Dolphins and Eagles canceled Thursday's joint practice due to a non-COVID-related illness. NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported that the Dolphins are dealing with a stomach bug with multiple players sick and vomiting overnight.

news

Cowboys LT Tyron Smith out indefinitely with hamstring injury, still undergoing tests

The Dallas Cowboys will be without Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith for a significant stretch to open the season. Smith suffered a hamstring injury during Wednesday's practice and is out indefinitely.

news

49ers GM John Lynch: WR Brandon Aiyuk has 'made a giant leap' heading into Year 3

Niners wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk generated 748 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie. The expectations in San Francisco suggest he could blast past those numbers this season.

news

Saints QB Jameis Winston says he'd 'love to play' in Friday's preseason game, is feeling 'better every day' in recovery from sprained foot

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston told reporters Wednesday that he's feeling "better every day" in his recovery from both his torn ACL from last season and the foot sprain he suffered earlier this month, and professed his desire to play in Friday's preseason finale versus the Chargers.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE