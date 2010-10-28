Bengals QB Palmer rests hip, should be ready Sunday

Published: Oct 28, 2010 at 10:38 AM

Carson Palmer sat out practice to rest an injured hip, but Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis expects his quarterback to be ready for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins, the team's official website reported.

Jordan Palmer and Dan LeFevour split the snaps in practice Thursday, according to The Cincinnati Enquirer.

Also sitting out practice were cornerbacks Leon Hall (hamstring) and Morgan Trent (knee), and safeties Chinedum Ndukwe (knee) and Roy Williams (knee).

Linebacker Brandon Johnson (knee), cornerback Johnathan Joseph (ankle), wide receiver Terrell Owens (hand) and linebacker Keith Rivers (foot) were limited.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chargers release CB Casey Hayward after five seasons 

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Saturday that the club has released multi-time All-Pro and Pro Bowl cornerback ﻿Casey Hayward﻿. He has been with the Chargers for the past five seasons.
news

Giants, Nate Solder agree in principle to rework deal

﻿Nate Solder﻿ and the Giants have agreed in principle to a reworked deal which makes way for the veteran tackle's return to New York, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Roundup: Detroit Lions sign free-agent TE Josh Hill

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell will bring in a familiar face to shore up the tight end position with the signing of former Saints TE Josh Hill.
news

Fantasy Football: Stats to know about NFL draft QBs, RBs

In the aftermath of a reduced college season, it is more important than ever for fantasy players to know about the most-hyped members of the 2021 draft class. Michael F. Florio has all the stats you need to know about incoming rookie QBs and RBs.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW