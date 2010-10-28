Bengals QB Palmer rests hip, should be ready Sunday

Carson Palmer sat out practice to rest an injured hip, but Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis expects his quarterback to be ready for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins, the team's official website reported.
Jordan Palmer and Dan LeFevour split the snaps in practice Thursday, according to The Cincinnati Enquirer.
Also sitting out practice were cornerbacks Leon Hall (hamstring) and Morgan Trent (knee), and safeties Chinedum Ndukwe (knee) and Roy Williams (knee).
Linebacker Brandon Johnson (knee), cornerback Johnathan Joseph (ankle), wide receiver Terrell Owens (hand) and linebacker Keith Rivers (foot) were limited.