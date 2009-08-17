Bengals QB Palmer misses practice with sprained ankle

GEORGETOWN, Ky. -- Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer has missed practice because of a sprained ankle, leaving it unclear whether he'll play in Cincinnati's second preseason game.

Palmer hurt his left ankle during a game Friday in New Orleans. Bengals coach Marvin Lewis described the injury on Monday as a mild to moderate high-ankle sprain. Palmer didn't participate in practice later in the day, leaving his status unclear for the game Thursday at New England.

Last season, Palmer missed all but four games because of a partially torn ligament and tendon in his passing elbow. Palmer chose not to have surgery, letting the elbow heal on its own. The elbow has been fine, so far.

Muhammad Ali visited the team during its final workout at Georgetown College before camp moves back to Cincinnati.

