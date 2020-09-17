Bengals QB Joe Burrow on prime-time debut: 'I think the best quarterbacks treat every game the same'

According to NFL Research, since 2000, veteran quarterbacks (5-plus seasons) have nearly identical records (win percent) and passer rating in prime-time games versus non-prime-time games: Prime time: .511 win percent and 89.5 passer rating; non-prime time: .518 win percent and 86.8 passer rating.

While veteran QBs have had similar results in prime-time games and afternoon games, rookies have had a different experience. Since 2000, rookie QBs have a higher win percent (.457) and passer rating (78.0) in prime time than in all other games (.380 win percent; 74.6 passer rating). Perhaps it's a sample-size issue, or that rookies playing in prime time are usually high picks. QBs selected top-10 overall are 20-14 in their first career prime-time start (.588) since 2000.

Since 2015, however, rookie QBs selected in the Top 3 overall are just 1-3 in their first prime-time start. The lone win in Burrow's opponent tonight: Baker Mayfield.

In his first NFL game, Burrow completed 23 of 36 passes (63.9 percent) for 193 yards with no passing TDs, added a rushing score, and had one bad INT in a three-point loss to the Chargers. The rookie's assessment of his own performance in the last-second loss was blunt.

"In my eyes, I played terrible through three-and-a-half quarters and then played up to my standards in the last drive and almost won the game," Burrow said. "I know I'll be ready for it and I just have to keep that same mindset in the two-minute drill and bring that along for the rest of the season."

Tonight, he'll have a chance to rectify the mistakes in prime time.