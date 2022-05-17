Around the NFL

Bengals QB Joe Burrow 'not going to accept losing' in 2022 after heartbreaking loss in Super Bowl LVI

Published: May 17, 2022 at 02:04 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Joe Burrow has shed his knee brace -- at least for non-contact May practices -- but he hasn't let go of his team's heartbreaking loss in Super Bowl LVI.

Burrow spoke with reporters on Tuesday and made one point very clear: He's not content with how the 2021 season ended for his Bengals.

"I'm not going to accept losing," Burrow said, via FOX 19's Joe Danneman.

Burrow begins his team's trek toward repeating as AFC champions with this spring's workouts in Cincinnati, where he participated in Tuesday's session without extra protection for his surgically repaired knee. Burrow played 2021 with the brace after suffering the injury in 2020, but a year without a significant setback has him in a better place entering 2022.

"Obviously I've been grinding, but it's also been relaxing not having to worry about, 'Am I going to be ready for the season?'" Burrow said. "I can just focus on getting my body right, making sure I'm healthy and relaxing."

Burrow told reporters he doesn't anticipate wearing the brace during games, but has yet to come to a final decision on the matter. He didn't wear it Tuesday, and if he decides to go without it in 2022, it will be an encouraging sign for a quarterback who performed excellently even while wearing the device in 2021.

Burrow took the league by storm last season, powered an unlikely run to Super Bowl LVI for the Bengals and immediately commanded the respect of the rest of the league. The greatest hurdle facing him and the Bengals in 2022: avoiding disappointment.

The quarterback isn't looking to make major changes to his game, which proved to be stellar in 2021, instead focusing on refinements. Above all, it won't be Burrow who needs to be better in 2022, it'll be his teammates, specifically the linemen tasked with protecting him.

Cincinnati has invested accordingly this offseason. It'll be up to Burrow and the new additions to prove the changes worthwhile in what promises to be a rugged AFC in 2022.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, May 17

After missing most of the 2021 season with a torn pectoral, Vikings DE Danielle Hunter is at OTAs and "feeling pretty good."

news

Free-agent RB Phillip Lindsay agrees to one-year contract with Colts

Phillip Lindsay is returning to the AFC South. The free-agent running back agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday, his agent announced.

news

Vince Wilfork to be inducted into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced Tuesday that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork was named to the Patriots Hall of Fame.

news

No. 1 pick Travon Walker enjoying adjusting to outside linebacker with Jaguars

In his first days in Jacksonville, Travon Walker is manning a slightly different position -- outside linebacker -- and he's enjoying the privilege of solely learning that role.

news

Chargers OT Rashawn Slater focused on building on stellar first season: 'There's always that little room for improvement'

Rashawn Slater had quite a rookie season. The Chargers tackle earned a Pro Bowl bid and finished as the eighth-best tackle in the entire NFL, per Pro Football Focus. But if you asked him, he'd tear his film to shreds.

news

Kevin Stefanski elated to add rookie WR David Bell to Browns offense: 'We need to get this guy'

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski revealed he's had his eye on former Purdue receiver David Bell since he first sat down to study the 2022 class, and was thrilled when Cleveland spent the 99th-overall selection on him.

news

Troy Aikman believes Commanders likely 'last opportunity' for Carson Wentz to prove he's a franchise quarterback

Speaking Monday, Hall of Fame QB and new "Monday Night Football" co-host Troy Aikman believes Carson Wentz has a "defining season" ahead of him with the Washington Commanders.

news

Larry Fitzgerald doesn't believe suspension taints DeAndre Hopkins' legacy: 'He'll still be a Hall of Famer'

Longtime Cardinals great Larry Fitzgerald does not believe DeAndre Hopkins' suspension will linger as a blight on Hopkins' resume.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, May 16

Vince Biegel, a former Dolphins starting LB, signed a one-year deal with the Ravens, while a host of other squads inked players off of rookie minicamp tryouts.

news

Joe Judge, Matt Patricia taking on new duties as Patriots remain without official offensive play-caller

The Patriots have some familiar faces on their coaching staff with new duties. Assistants Joe Judge and Matt Patricia spoke to reporters about their roles on the staff, but remained coy on what their jobs were.

news

Dolphins signing three-time Pro Bowler Melvin Ingram to one-year, $5M deal

The Miami Dolphins agreed to terms with pass rusher Melvin Ingram on a one-year, $5 million contract. The addition of Ingram continues Miami's offseason effort to bolster its depth on both sides of the ball.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW