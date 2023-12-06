Bengals QB Jake Browning, 49ers WR Deebo Samuel highlight Players of the Week

Deebo talked a big game before Sunday and played an even bigger one in the 49ers' 42-19 throttling of the Philadelphia Eagles. In the week's marquee matchup, Samuel was sensational to the tune of four receptions for 116 yards with a pair of touchdowns, along with 22 rushing yards and a score on three carries. Samuel salted away the blowout with big-play 48- and 46-yard TD catches in the second half.