Around the NFL

Bengals QB Jake Browning, 49ers WR Deebo Samuel highlight Players of the Week

Published: Dec 06, 2023 at 12:02 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Who were the NFL's top stars in Week 13? Each Wednesday the league unveils its weekly honor roll. See who the Players of the Week are below.

AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Jake Browning
Jake Browning
Cincinnati Bengals · QB

Browning shook up the NFL world on Monday night, keeping the Bengals' postseason hopes alive as he led Cincinnati to a 34-31 overtime win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Browning, who's starting in place of injured franchise QB ﻿﻿﻿﻿Joe Burrow﻿﻿﻿﻿, completed an astounding 32 of his 37 passes (86.5%) for 354 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions. Browning added a touchdown run that tied the game, then led a go-ahead field goal drive late in the fourth quarter before piloting a game-winning FG drive in OT.

NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Deebo Samuel
Deebo Samuel
San Francisco 49ers · WR

Deebo talked a big game before Sunday and played an even bigger one in the 49ers' 42-19 throttling of the Philadelphia Eagles. In the week's marquee matchup, Samuel was sensational to the tune of four receptions for 116 yards with a pair of touchdowns, along with 22 rushing yards and a score on three carries. Samuel salted away the blowout with big-play 48- and 46-yard TD catches in the second half.

AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Derek Stingley Jr.
Derek Stingley Jr.
Houston Texans · CB

The 2022 first-round pick is having a stellar season, and Sunday was a prime example. Stingley hauled in a pair of interceptions to go with four pass breakups in the Texans' 22-17 victory over the Denver Broncos. Each of Stingley's picks came in the second half as Houston thwarted a Denver rally.

NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Antoine Winfield Jr.
Antoine Winfield Jr.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers · S

Winfield was all over the field and the box score in Sunday's Buccaneers 21-18 win over the Carolina Panthers. Winfield, who's turning in a terrific season, posted eight tackles, three pass breakups, two tackles for loss, a sack and an interception in an all-around stellar day.

AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

J.K. Scott
J.K. Scott
Los Angeles Chargers · P

Special teams and defense led the way in the Chargers' touchdown-less 6-0 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday. Scott was sensational playing his pivotal role, as he punted eight times and dropped seven of them inside the 20-yard line. Scott came away with an impressive 43.4 net average (45.9 average) with a long of 62. 

NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Jalen Reeves-Maybin
Jalen Reeves-Maybin
Detroit Lions · LB

Just one or two special teams tackles in a game is a big deal. Reeves-Maybin racked up four on Sunday in the Lions' 33-28 victory over the New Orleans Saints. He also did some fill-in duty on defense, posting an additional two tackles, a pass breakup and a QB hit.

Related Content

news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence 'thankful' ankle injury isn't worse than he thought, feels 'a lot better' 

After being diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence feels "a lot better" midweek heading into Week 14.
news

Vikings QB Josh Dobbs to start Sunday vs. Raiders

After a bye week, the Minnesota Vikings plan on starting veteran quarterback Josh Dobbs against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14.
news

Bills GM Brandon Beane: Von Miller to practice, play while facing domestic violence charge

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane told reporters Wednesday that OLB Von Miller will participate in practice and is expected to play in Sunday's matchup versus the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Jets head coach Robert Saleh announces QB Zach Wilson will start Sunday vs. Texans

Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday that QB Zach Wilson will start Sunday's home game against the Houston Texans.
news

Cowboys' Mike McCarthy to undergo surgery for acute appendicitis, anticipates coaching Sunday vs. Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday announced Mike McCarthy is undergoing surgery for acute appendicitis Wednesday, but the head coach anticipates being able to coach on Sunday night vs. the Eagles.
news

Carolina Panthers to hold training camp in Charlotte

On Wednesday, the Panthers announced they will be holding training camp in Charlotte at the team facility. Carolina was one of six NFL teams that conducted training camp away from their facilities until the announcement.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Dec. 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Rams signing ex-Packers kicker Mason Crosby to practice squad

The Rams are signing veteran K Mason Crosby to their practice squad with the intention of moving him up to the active roster in the near future, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky: 'I'm going to be aggressive' Thursday vs. Patriots

Set to start in place for the injured Kenny Pickett, Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky says he's going to be aggressive on Thursday night against the New England Patriots. 
news

Mike McDaniel on Dolphins currently being AFC's No. 1 seed: 'Call me when it's a 13-game season'

The Miami Dolphins sit at 9-3, the No. 1 seed in the AFC heading into Week 14, but head coach Mike McDaniel's response with five games remaining shows what he is focused on. "Call me when it's a 13-game season," McDaniel said.
news

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Shaq Leonard signing with Eagles: 'It's just a unique period of time'

Shaq Leonard signing with the Eagles is a "unique" situation as Cowboys owner Jerry Jones sees it, though he wishes the three-time All-Pro linebacker who got away all the best. 