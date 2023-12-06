Bengals QB Jake Browning, 49ers WR Deebo Samuel highlight Players of the Week

Who were the NFL's top stars in Week 13? Each Wednesday the league unveils its weekly honor roll. See who the Players of the Week are below.
AFC Offensive Player of the Week
Browning shook up the NFL world on Monday night, keeping the Bengals' postseason hopes alive as he led Cincinnati to a 34-31 overtime win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Browning, who's starting in place of injured franchise QB Joe Burrow, completed an astounding 32 of his 37 passes (86.5%) for 354 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions. Browning added a touchdown run that tied the game, then led a go-ahead field goal drive late in the fourth quarter before piloting a game-winning FG drive in OT.
NFC Offensive Player of the Week
Deebo talked a big game before Sunday and played an even bigger one in the 49ers' 42-19 throttling of the Philadelphia Eagles. In the week's marquee matchup, Samuel was sensational to the tune of four receptions for 116 yards with a pair of touchdowns, along with 22 rushing yards and a score on three carries. Samuel salted away the blowout with big-play 48- and 46-yard TD catches in the second half.
AFC Defensive Player of the Week
The 2022 first-round pick is having a stellar season, and Sunday was a prime example. Stingley hauled in a pair of interceptions to go with four pass breakups in the Texans' 22-17 victory over the Denver Broncos. Each of Stingley's picks came in the second half as Houston thwarted a Denver rally.
NFC Defensive Player of the Week
Winfield was all over the field and the box score in Sunday's Buccaneers 21-18 win over the Carolina Panthers. Winfield, who's turning in a terrific season, posted eight tackles, three pass breakups, two tackles for loss, a sack and an interception in an all-around stellar day.
AFC Special Teams Player of the Week
Special teams and defense led the way in the Chargers' touchdown-less 6-0 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday. Scott was sensational playing his pivotal role, as he punted eight times and dropped seven of them inside the 20-yard line. Scott came away with an impressive 43.4 net average (45.9 average) with a long of 62.
NFC Special Teams Player of the Week
Just one or two special teams tackles in a game is a big deal. Reeves-Maybin racked up four on Sunday in the Lions' 33-28 victory over the New Orleans Saints. He also did some fill-in duty on defense, posting an additional two tackles, a pass breakup and a QB hit.