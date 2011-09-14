Bengals QB Dalton nursing right hand in limited practice

Andy Dalton's injured throwing wrist kept the Cincinnati Bengals' rookie quarterback from taking snaps at the team's practice on Wednesday.
Coach Marvin Lewis kept Dalton's participation at the team's practice limited. Dalton did do some handoffs and pitches but did so with his left hand rather than his injured right hand, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.
Dalton injured his right wrist midway through his team's season-opening win over the Cleveland Browns. Medical tests on Tuesday revealed no serious damage to the rookie's wrist, but the quarterback's status for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos remains in doubt.
Dalton, however, is optimistic that he can play.
"I'm going to do everything I can to play," Dalton told the Enquirer. "Like I said, we'll evaluate each day. I've been getting better every day, so we'll see."
Dalton also indicated that he will experiment with a brace or wrap at practices, the Enquirer reports.
"Andy will be limited, and we'll watch and just be careful with him," Lewis said. "I think the more we allow him to rest, the better he will be for Sunday."
With Dalton limited, Bruce Gradkowski -- who helped lead the Bengals' late-game charge to victory in Cleveland -- is getting the majority of the snaps.
Dalton was 10 of 15 for 81 yards and one touchdown in his debut.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.