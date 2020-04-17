Bengals QB Andy Dalton at peace even with uncertain future

No one knows what it's like to get thrown into the fray without the benefit of an offseason program better than Dalton, who nine years ago experienced something similar to the scenario that this year's rookie quarterbacks will likely encounter. Drafted during a lockout that lasted until late July, when players and owners agreed on a new collective bargaining agreement, the second-round pick out of TCU was handed the starting job after incumbent Carson Palmer failed to report to training camp, telling the Bengals (who would trade him to the Raiders in late October) he'd rather retire than continue to play for the organization.