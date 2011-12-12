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Bengals put Williams on IR, sign Hudson from practice squad

Published: Dec 12, 2011 at 05:06 AM

CINCINNATI -- Tests have revealed that Cincinnati Bengals right guard Bobbie Williams broke his right ankle during a 20-19 loss to Houston on Sunday, leaving him out for the rest of the season.

The Bengals put Williams on the injured reserve list Monday. They promoted guard Otis Hudson from the practice squad. Hudson was a fifth-round pick last year.

Williams' injury leaves the Bengals without two starters on the right side of their offensive line, as right tackle Andre Smith missed the game on Sunday with an injured left ankle.

Williams, a 12th-year veteran, has been the Bengals' starting right guard since 2004 and had started all 16 games in six of the last seven seasons. He was suspended for the first four games this season for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances. He said he took an over-the-counter diuretic that is banned under the league policy.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press.

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