Bengals players putting together plans for full-squad workouts

Cincinnati Bengals players have gathered for specific position workouts this offseason. Now, two players plan to bring the whole team together.
The workouts are being organized by offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth and defensive tackle Domata Peko, The Cincinnati Enquirerreported Wednesday. The plan is to hold the workouts in the Cincinnati area over four days, mimicking an organized team activity.
"A lot of the players will be there, including the draft picks," Whitworth said. "We're just getting a final schedule together right now."
Quarterback Andy Dalton, a second-round draft pick, will stay with Whitworth during the workouts, according to The Enquirer. Last month, Dalton attended Whitworth's golf tournament, which raised $150,000 for the lineman's charitable foundation.
The Bengals are the latest NFL team to announce plans for a full-squad workout. The Patriots were the most recent team to do it, reportedly gathering more than 40 players for a workout at Boston College.