Bengals place tight end Tyler Eifert on IR-recall

The Cincinnati Bengals will be without playmaking tight end Tyler Eifert for at least the next eight weeks after he suffered a gruesome elbow injury Sunday in Baltimore.
The Bengals placed Eifert on the injured reserve-designated to return list on Wednesday, coach Marvin Lewis announced.
Eifert was forced from Sunday's affair after landing awkwardly on his arm in the first quarter. NFL Media's Albert Breer reported at the time, per a Bengals source, that the team believed Eifert dislocated his elbow, likely sidelining him for an extended period.
Now we know Eifert will be out at least eight weeks. Going on IR-recall will allow the pass-catching tight end to practice in six weeks and play after eight. The second-year pro will be eligible to return against the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 6.
With Marvin Jones also still injured, we expect Mohamed Sanu and Giovani Bernard to be relied on heavily in the coming weeks.
