Bengals place Shipley on season-ending injured reserve

CINCINNATI -- Bengals slot receiver Jordan Shipley has a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, ending his season.
The injury was diagnosed Monday, and Shipley was placed on injured reserve. The Bengals (1-1) didn't immediately replace him on the roster.
Shipley's knee was hit during the Bengals' 24-22 loss in Denver on Sunday. Shipley caught three passes for 15 yards.
Shipley was a third-round draft pick from Texas last season and quickly blended into the Bengals' offense, becoming a dependable third-down target. He led AFC rookie receivers with 600 yards, and he tied teammate Jermaine Gresham for the AFC rookie lead with 52 catches.
Fourth-year veteran Andre Caldwell has been sharing the position with Shipley and will have more chances this Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers (1-1).
Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press