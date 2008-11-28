Bengals place offensive linemen Whitworth, Kooistra on IR

CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Bengals placed guard Andrew Whitworth and guard/offensive tackle Scott Kooistra on injured reserve Friday and signed two players.

Both players were hurt in the Nov. 16 game against Philadelphia, Whitworth with an ankle injury and Kooistra with a knee injury. They were inactive for last week's game at Pittsburgh.

The club also signed rookie offensive tackle Kirk Barton from the Miami practice squad and first-year cornerback Geoffrey Pope from Cincinnati's practice squad.

Barton played one game for Chicago and Pope played in three Cincinnati games this season.

