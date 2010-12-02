Bengals place DE Odom on injured reserve with broken wrist

Published: Dec 02, 2010 at 05:47 AM

In yet another blow to the 2-9 Cincinnati Bengals, defensive end Antwan Odom was placed on season-ending injured reserve Thursday because of a wrist ailment, according to the team's official website.

Odom is the fourth Bengal to go on IR in the last two weeks, joining defensive tackle Tank Johnson, safety Chris Crocker and defensive lineman Frostee Rucker -- all of whom have knee injuries.

Odom was added to Cincinnati's active roster last week. The seventh-year pro had a one-week roster exemption after serving a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's ban on performance-enhancing drugs. He broke his wrist Oct. 10 -- his last game before the suspension.

Injuries have plagued Odom since joining the Bengals as a free agent from the Tennessee Titans in 2008 as a major acquisition to help the defense. A foot injury limited Odom to eight starts and three sacks in his first season with the Bengals.

Last season, Odom emerged as one of the NFL's best at getting to the passer with an NFL-record seven sacks in his first two games. He was tied for the league lead when he tore his right Achilles' tendon just six games into last season. He still led the Bengals in sacks with eight despite his injury. He missed time during training camp this year because of an illness and a sore knee.

Odom's roster spot was filled by defensive end Victor Adeyanju, who was released by the St. Louis Rams after this preseason. Adeyanju spent less than one week with the Bengals last month before being cut.

Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints will be blacked out on local television after failing to sell out by the NFL deadline.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL community, fans react to all of the action from Championship Sunday

The NFL community, including players and fans, took to social media to share their thoughts on all the action from Championship Sunday.

news

49ers OT Trent Williams, Eagles S K'Von Wallace ejected after fight during fourth quarter of NFC Championship game

San Francisco 49ers All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams was ejected for slamming Eagles safety K'Von Wallace to the turf. Wallace was also kicked out of the game for his role in the scrum during the NFC Championship game.

news

Philadephia Eagles defeat San Francisco 49ers to advance to Super Bowl LVII

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 on Championship Sunday to advance to Super Bowl LVII.

news

Niners QB Brock Purdy (right elbow), Josh Johnson (concussion) suffer injuries in NFC Championship Game loss to Eagles

The San Francisco 49ers dealt with QB injuries all season. It continued on Sunday and ultimately led to the end of their season when Brock Purdy injured his throwing elbow and backup Josh Johnson sustained a concussion in a 31-7 loss to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE