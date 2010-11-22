Bengals place Crocker, Rucker on injured reserve, sign CB Wade

CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Bengals put safety Chris Crocker and defensive end Frostee Rucker on the injured reserve list Monday, two more setbacks for a depleted defense.
Crocker tore the anterior cruciate ligament during a 49-31 loss to Buffalo on Sunday. Rucker suffered a knee injury a week earlier and was inactive against the Bills.
The Bengals signed free agent cornerback Jonathan Wade, who played in eight games for Detroit this season. He was released on Nov. 10. They also put defensive end Antwan Odom on the roster again. Odom had a one-week roster exemption after serving a four-game suspension for violating the league's ban on performance-enhancing drugs.
