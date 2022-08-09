Around the NFL

Bengals to play at Paycor Stadium after selling naming rights

Published: Aug 09, 2022
The Cincinnati Bengals will now play in Paycor Stadium.

The club announced a stadium rights deal Tuesday with Cincinnati-based Paycor HCM, Inc., a "leading human capital management" company.

"Through a strategic partnership with our hometown team, the Cincinnati Bengals, we are beyond thrilled to introduce Paycor Stadium to the world," Paycor chief executive officer Raul Villar Jr. said in a statement. "As Paycor continues to grow and reach customers throughout the U.S., our mission of empowering leaders to build winning teams perfectly aligns with the defending AFC Champions. As longtime fans, this is a big point of employee pride and we are honored to support our local team and build on the legacy of Paul Brown."

The Bengals had been one of the few teams playing in a stadium without a naming rights deal. Paul Brown Stadium was named after the Bengals' founder.

Owner Mike Brown said the move is one his father would have wanted.

"This is a move that I think my father would have agreed to. He was always for what is best for the football team," Brown said. "This partnership allows the Bengals to continue to compete at the highest level in the NFL and exemplifies our long-term commitment to the community."

