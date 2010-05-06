Bengals, Patriots among teams that make most sense for Russell

Now that the Raiders have turned him loose, Russell must shed the excuses for his poor play, and commit to fulfilling the promise that most forecasted for him when he was considered the consensus choice as the top pick in the 2007 draft. This means that he must get down to a manageable weight (250 pounds) that will allow him move around better in the pocket. He must also decide that playing the game is important to him, and take the time to study and prepare like the great ones. Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and Tom Brady are known for their meticulous attention to detail in practice and the classroom, and Russell must adopt some of those traits to taste success in the NFL.