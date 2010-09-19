Bengals outlast Ravens in low-scoring tilt

CINCINNATI -- Mike Nugent kicked a career-high five field goals, two of them in the closing minutes Sunday, and the Bengals' up-to-the-challenge defense made it hold up for a 15-10 victory over the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens.
Cincinnati (1-1) won the division last season by running the table, going 6-0 for the first time in franchise history. Its new kicker extended the Bengals' streak of division wins to a team-record eight in a row.
The Ravens (1-1) couldn't pull one out despite another brilliant day by their defense, which hasn't allowed a touchdown this season.