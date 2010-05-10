Bengals officially sign 'Pacman' Jones, Wilson for secondary depth

The Cincinnati Bengals officially announced the signings of free-agent cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones and safety Gibril Wilson on Monday.
Jones agreed to a two-year contract with the Bengals on Thursday. A league source told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora that Jones received essentially a veteran-minimum contract with some minor incentives.
Jones, who was released by the Dallas Cowboys after the 2008 season and didn't play last year, worked out twice for the Bengals this offseason, including Tuesday. He was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the first round of the 2005 draft, but he has struggled to stay on the field because of his repeated arrests.
Jones, 26, was suspended for the entire 2007 season and for six games with the Cowboys in 2008 for violating the NFL's personal-conduct policy.
Jones has played in 39 career games with 32 starts. He has logged 151 tackles, four interceptions and 33 total passes defensed, and he also has been a standout kick returner. He has a 9.6-yard average on 84 punt returns, with four touchdowns, and a 25.8-yard average on 70 kickoff returns. He led the NFL in 2006 with a 12.9-yard punt-return average that included three TDs -- of 53, 90 and 81 yards.
Wilson, whose agent said he agreed to a one-year deal Thursday, spent the 2009 season with the Miami Dolphins after signing a five-year, $27.5 million contract. He started 14 of 16 games in Miami and recorded 93 tackles, then was released.
"We're excited to have Gibril join our secondary group," Bengals defensive backs coach Kevin Coyle said in a statement released by the team. "He's a veteran who has played at a high level in the NFL, and he brings us a lot of tools. He can play both safety positions, and he will compete for time and make our group better."
The signings of Jones and Wilson give the Bengals depth in an already experienced secondary. They return all four starters -- cornerbacks Leon Hall and Johnathan Joseph and safeties Chris Crocker and Chinedum Ndukwe. Roy Williams and Tom Nelson also started games at safety last season.