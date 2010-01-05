Bengals' Ochocinco practices on sore knee, refuses to talk trash

CINCINNATI -- Bengals wide receiver Chad Ochocinco worked out Tuesday even though he hadn't fully recovered from a sore knee, preparing for a playoff rematch against a New York Jets team that held him without a catch.
Ochocinco landed hard on his left knee when he slipped during pregame warmups Sunday. He limped off the field but started the game, which the Jets won 37-0. He watched the second half from the sideline to protect the knee.
Ochocinco couldn't fully extend the knee Monday and had a precautionary medical test. He was cleared to participate in practice Tuesday even though he was still trying to get the swelling down.
"I'm all right," he said. "I'm taking medicine."
Bengals coach Marvin Lewis expects Ochocinco to be ready for the Jets (9-7), who have the NFL's top-ranked defense. The receiver worked out during the part of practice that was open to the media. Lewis indicated that Ochocinco wouldn't participate in all the drills.
"Ochocinco had his ego bruised when he fell down before the game," Lewis said before practice, which was moved to an indoor soccer center because of the cold, snowy weather. "He'll be rested today. Other than that, I think he's healthy, as he's Twittered all over America. That's what happens. The only way to come back from that is to put up now. Now is the time for all of us to put up."
Ochocinco tweeted and talked trash to Darrelle Revis leading up to the last game, saying the Jets' cornerback couldn't cover him in a phone booth. Ochocinco also said he'd change his last name back to Johnson if Revis shut him down.
Revis did, but Ochocinco backed off the name-change promise. He has no plans for another week of tweeting and tweaking the cornerback.
"This is not a week for talk," he said. "This isn't a week for fun."
That's fine by Revis.
"I don't miss it," Revis said. "I did tweet early on, then I did stop because I think it's a distraction and I'm not really that type of dude to let my team down by getting distracted by somebody else."
The Bengals also expect defensive lineman Domata Peko and safety Chris Crocker back in the lineup for the playoff game. Peko, one of the team's top run stoppers, hasn't played since he had surgery to clean out his right knee on Dec. 7. Crocker missed the past three games with an ankle injury.
Cincinnati has allowed three of its past four opponents to run for more than 100 yards, with the Jets rushing for 257 yards Sunday.
