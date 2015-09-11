Around the NFL

Bengals OC: Mack is 'rolling ball of butcher knives'

Published: Sep 11, 2015 at 03:35 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Khalil Mack's improved pass-rushing skills this preseason -- as he moved to defensive end in his second year -- caught the eye of opponents.

In anticipation of facing the Oakland Raiders' whirling dervish of terror and flame on Sunday, Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Hue Jackson said his offensive line better be ready for a battle.

"He's fast, he's sudden, he's strong, he's got spin moves, he's got karate moves. The guy is a rolling ball of butcher knives," Jackson said of Mack, via ESPN.com. "He can play."

Mack spent his rookie year at outside linebacker, but will move down in Jack Del Rio's defense to offer more opportunities to rush the passer. In the third preseason game -- the season dress rehearsal --  against the Arizona Cardinals, Mack destroyed a shuffled offensive line. The 24-year-old compiled two sacks, one additional quarterback hit and five quarterback hurries.

After watching the performance, the Bengals understand that to keep Andy Dalton upright on Sunday they must control Mack.

"(Mack) is a heck of a football player and it'll be a heck of a challenge," left tackle Andrew Whitworth said. "He plays the game the way you want to see it played. He puts his head down and plays extremely hard. He's a guy if you go out there and get behind a bunch, you're going to have a heck of a time trying to block him all day."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Injury roundup: Packers' Aaron Jones a game-time decision vs. Rams

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones, battling a knee injury, will be a game-time decision against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
news

Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb (ankle) activated from injured reserve

Bradley Chubb is back. Denver activated its star pass rusher from injured reserve Saturday, clearing him to play for the first time in more than two months. Chubb has been sidelined since re-injuring his ankle in Week 2, which required an arthroscopic procedure to repair.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Nov. 27

Steelers CB Joe Haden, initially listed as questionable after being limited with a foot injury for most of the week, has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game versus the Bengals.
news

Titans WR A.J. Brown (chest) placed on injured reserve, expected to return in December

A.J. Brown's chest injury will keep him out a while. The Titans placed their top wideout on injured reserve Saturday, which sidelines him for at least the next three games. Ian Rapoport reported Brown's injury isn't considered season-ending and he should be back in December.
news

Titans WR A.J. Brown (chest) to miss Week 12 matchup vs. Patriots

An-already thin Titans offense has lost another key piece entering Week 13.
news

Bills CB Tre'Davious White out for season with torn ACL 

The Bills will be without one of their best defensive players for the remainder of the 2021 season. CB ﻿Tre'Davious White﻿ suffered a torn ACL in Buffalo's Thanksgiving win over the Saints.
news

Browns RB Kareem Hunt, OT Jack Conklin expected to return from IR, play vs. Ravens

The Browns are receiving two significant reinforcements precisely when they need them most. Coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Friday he expects both RB Kareem Hunt (calf) and OT ﻿Jack Conklin﻿ (elbow) to be activated off IR and to play in Cleveland's Sunday night game against AFC North leader Baltimore.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Nov. 26

The Cowboys' offensive gameplan could be in for changes due to a notable injury to a significant player. Plus, other news from around the NFL on Friday.
news

No suspensions, but possible fines for altercations between Raiders-Cowboys

Dust-ups involving Cowboys DT ﻿Trysten Hill and CB Kelvin Joseph﻿ and Raiders S ﻿Roderic Teamer﻿ will not result in suspensions, per Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
news

Micah Parsons breaks Cowboys' rookie sack record 

Although the Cowboys lost to the Raiders on Thanksgiving Day, LB Micah Parsons continued his sensational rookie campaign with another standout performance that included a little history for good measure.
news

Saints' Erik McCoy on offensive struggles vs. Bills: 'It sucks ... we got our butts beat'

The Saints aren't used to struggling under Sean Payton, but Thursday's performance at home in the 31-6 loss to the Bills might have marked a new low for the Super Bowl-winning coach.
news

'Electric' DeSean Jackson helps open up Raiders' offense in win over Cowboys

﻿DeSean Jackson﻿ turns 35 years old next week. But the receiver can still fly and torture the Cowboys. The new Las Vegas wideout scorched his old foe for a 56-yard catch-and-run on the Raiders' third play to kick off the 36-33 overtime win on Thanksgiving.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW