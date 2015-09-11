Bengals OC: Mack is 'rolling ball of butcher knives'

Khalil Mack's improved pass-rushing skills this preseason -- as he moved to defensive end in his second year -- caught the eye of opponents.
In anticipation of facing the Oakland Raiders' whirling dervish of terror and flame on Sunday, Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Hue Jackson said his offensive line better be ready for a battle.
"He's fast, he's sudden, he's strong, he's got spin moves, he's got karate moves. The guy is a rolling ball of butcher knives," Jackson said of Mack, via ESPN.com. "He can play."
Mack spent his rookie year at outside linebacker, but will move down in Jack Del Rio's defense to offer more opportunities to rush the passer. In the third preseason game -- the season dress rehearsal -- against the Arizona Cardinals, Mack destroyed a shuffled offensive line. The 24-year-old compiled two sacks, one additional quarterback hit and five quarterback hurries.
After watching the performance, the Bengals understand that to keep Andy Dalton upright on Sunday they must control Mack.
"(Mack) is a heck of a football player and it'll be a heck of a challenge," left tackle Andrew Whitworth said. "He plays the game the way you want to see it played. He puts his head down and plays extremely hard. He's a guy if you go out there and get behind a bunch, you're going to have a heck of a time trying to block him all day."