Bengals, not Rams, are official home team for Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams will play at their home building in Super Bowl LVI but aren't the home team against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The home team designation for the Super Bowl alternates each year between the AFC and NFC champions.

As such, the Bengals will be considered the "home team" at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, and the Rams the "road team."

The 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers became the first team to play the Super Bowl in their home stadium (defeated Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium). The Bucs were designated the home team in Super Bowl LV.