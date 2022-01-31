Bengals, not Rams, are official home team for Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams will play at their home building in Super Bowl LVI but aren't the home team against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The home team designation for the Super Bowl alternates each year between the AFC and NFC champions.
As such, the Bengals will be considered the "home team" at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, and the Rams the "road team."
The 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers became the first team to play the Super Bowl in their home stadium (defeated Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium). The Bucs were designated the home team in Super Bowl LV.
As the home team, the Bengals will choose what uniforms it will wear in Super Bowl LVI. As the road club, the Rams will call the coin toss to open the game -- and overtime, if necessary. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Rams will use their own locker room, with the Bengals presumably using the Chargers' locker room.