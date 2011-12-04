Bengals make decision to pull healthy Dalton late in blowout loss

Bruce Gradkowski relieved Andy Dalton at quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter Sunday in Pittsburgh.
Dalton finished 11 of 24 passing for 134 yards and a touchdown.
Bruce Gradkowski relieved Andy Dalton at quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter Sunday in Pittsburgh.
Dalton finished 11 of 24 passing for 134 yards and a touchdown.
Training camp is mere weeks away, meaning the QB battle between Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy is due to resume soon. Just don't make it sound unique when discussing the matter with Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell.
Veteran receiver Brandin Cooks -- whose hands were last to touch the final football the Bills possessed in the 2025 season -- is preparing for his 13th NFL season, another go-around in what will be his 34th year of life.
The pass rush market continues to explode, with edges making north of $40M per year, led by Will Anderson's $50M average. Cardinals LT Paris Johnson Jr. believes that to block those players, one must have a $40M mentality.