 Skip to main content
Advertising

Bengals make decision to pull healthy Dalton late in blowout loss

Published: Dec 04, 2011 at 06:48 AM

Bruce Gradkowski relieved Andy Dalton at quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter Sunday in Pittsburgh.

The Bengals confirmed Dalton isn't injured and was pulled because of a decision by the coaching staff. Trailing 35-7, the Bengals apparently didn't see the need for Dalton to finish out what was already a rough afternoon.

Dalton finished 11 of 24 passing for 134 yards and a touchdown.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Vikings' QB battle: Kevin O'Connell looking for either Kyler Murray or J.J. McCarthy to set 'standard'

Training camp is mere weeks away, meaning the QB battle between Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy is due to resume soon. Just don't make it sound unique when discussing the matter with Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell.

news

Brandin Cooks turning pain of playoff heartbreak into motivation, hopes to return to Bills in 2026

Veteran receiver Brandin Cooks -- whose hands were last to touch the final football the Bills possessed in the 2025 season -- is preparing for his 13th NFL season, another go-around in what will be his 34th year of life.

news

NFL news roundup: Washington to retire Riggins' No. 44; Brissett works out with Cards WRs amid dispute

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Cardinals LT Paris Johnson has mindset to be '$40 million man,' like top opposing pass rushers

The pass rush market continues to explode, with edges making north of $40M per year, led by Will Anderson's $50M average. Cardinals LT Paris Johnson Jr. believes that to block those players, one must have a $40M mentality.