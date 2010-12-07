Bengals look to play spoiler vs. Steelers

Why you should watch
Mike Wallace and Hines Ward look to feast on a once-vaunted, but now injured secondary. Big Ben against a team with little pass rush is a mismatch. This could be the final game in this rivalry for Marvin Lewis, Carson Palmer and Chad Ochocinco.
Did you know?
Bengals wide receiver Terrell Owens has five touchdowns in six career games against the Steelers. ... Ochocinco averages 81.2 receiving yards per game on the road. ... Steelers running back Rashard Mendenhall has five touchdowns in five home games this year. ... Pittsburgh leads the league in rushing defense.