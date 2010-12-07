Bengals look to play spoiler vs. Steelers

Published: Dec 07, 2010 at 01:00 PM

The storyline
It seems like an awful long time ago since the Bengals reeled off eight straight divisional wins. This has the makings of a beatdown for the Steelers.

Why you should watch
Mike Wallace and Hines Ward look to feast on a once-vaunted, but now injured secondary. Big Ben against a team with little pass rush is a mismatch. This could be the final game in this rivalry for Marvin Lewis, Carson Palmer and Chad Ochocinco.

Did you know?
Bengals wide receiver Terrell Owens has five touchdowns in six career games against the Steelers. ... Ochocinco averages 81.2 receiving yards per game on the road. ... Steelers running back Rashard Mendenhall has five touchdowns in five home games this year. ... Pittsburgh leads the league in rushing defense.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

