Bengals' Lewis faces tough job with Palmer's future unclear

Functioning in a we-won't-have-Palmer frame of mind figures to be a whole lot easier said than done. It's hard to imagine that the Bengals would enter the draft expecting to find an immediate replacement for Palmer, even if they were to invest their No. 4 overall pick on a quarterback. This year's quarterbacking crop has a clear star, Auburn's Cam Newton, but whether it will produce a passer who could come close to performing as well as 2010 top overall pick Sam Bradford did in becoming Offensive Rookie of the Year with the Rams seems like a long shot. All of the quarterback prospects from this crop have significant flaws, some larger than others. Newton had one great collegiate season and a shaky combine performance.