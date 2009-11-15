Bengals lead tandem of teams with statement games in Week 10

Lions QB Jared Goff on playing former team: 'Reality is that we need to win'
Jared Goff and the Lions will face the quarterback's old squad, the Rams, and the QB he was swapped for, Matthew Stafford, on Sunday and the signal-caller admitted there's some motivation Wednesday, but above all else is the reality that the 0-6 Lions need to get into the win column.
NFL agrees to end race-based dementia testing in settlement
The NFL agreed to end race-based adjustments in dementia testing that critics said made it difficult for Black retirees to qualify for awards in the $1 billion settlement of concussion claims, according to a proposed deal filed Wednesday in federal court.
Seahawks claim QB Jacob Eason off waivers from Colts
With quarterback Russell Wilson set to miss at least two more games while on injured reserve, the Seattle Seahawks improved their quarterback depth by claiming Jacob Eason off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts Wednesday, via the league transaction wire.