Bengals, LB Lawson agree to one-year, $3M contract

Free-agent linebacker Manny Lawson has agreed to a one-year, $3 million contract with the Cincinnati Bengals, a league source said Tuesday.
Lawson spent his first five NFL seasons with the San Francisco 49ers after they picked him 22nd overall in the 2006 draft. His best season was in 2009, when he posted 51 tackles and 6.5 sacks, but the 49ers refused to give him a contract extension last season, signaling that his time in San Francisco likely was up.
In Cincinnati, Lawson is expected to solidify defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer's linebacking corps, which had been looking thin. Rey Maualuga will have to adjust to middle linebacker this year, Keith Rivers is out indefinitely after offseason wrist surgery, and backup Roddrick Muckelroy ruptured his Achilles on Saturday, which will sideline him for the year.