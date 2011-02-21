Bengals land Eagles aide Urban to coach receivers

Published: Feb 21, 2011 at 06:08 AM

The Cincinnati Bengals have hired James Urban to tutor the team's wide receivers on Marvin Lewis' coaching staff, the team announced Monday.

Urban, 37, served as the Philadelphia Eagles' quarterbacks coach the past two seasons, helping Michael Vick to win The Associated Press' 2010 NFL Comeback Player of the Year award.

Urban was promoted to assistant offensive coordinator after the season. He's served with the Eagles since 1999 in a variety of front office and coaching roles.

Urban replaces Mike Sheppard, who went to the Jacksonville Jaguars as the quarterbacks coach earlier this month. He will work with new offensive coordinator Jay Gruden, who replaced Bob Bratkowski following a 4-12 season. Top receiver Terrell Owens isn't expected to return, but Chad Ochocinco has another year under contract.

The Bengals also announced that Paul Guenther will move from assistant linebackers coach to tutor defensive backs and serve as an assistant on special teams.

David Lippincott was named defensive quality control coach after serving as an offensive assistant the last three seasons.

