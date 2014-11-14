Bengals' Lamur says Jimmy Graham is 'like a dinosaur'

In one of the biggest interconference matchups of the weekend, the Cincinnati Bengalstravel to New Orleans to face the Saints. The game will have big playoff implications for both teams coming off losses.
Key for the Bengals will be slowing down Jimmy Graham, whose 56 receptions lead all tight ends. The big-bodied Graham has come on strong the last two weeks after suffering an early-season shoulder injury.
"He's Graham," Lamur said, smiling as he was asked about what made the tight end so special, per ESPN.com's Coley Harvey. "He's like a dinosaur. He's so big. He's a tall guy."
Lamur has struggled at times in coverage this season. With Lamur on the field, the tight end combination of Rob Gronkowski, Greg Olsen, Delanie Walker and Dennis Pitta has caught 28 passes for 339 yards, three touchdowns and 18 first downs, per ESPN.
However, the third-year linebacker believes he knows how to defend Graham.
"You have to put a hand on those guys," Lamur said. "You can't let them get free releases. That's where they make their bread and butter. You just have to have collisions."
Be careful how you collide with a dinosaur, Emmanuel. They could bite.
