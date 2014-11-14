Around the NFL

Bengals' Lamur says Jimmy Graham is 'like a dinosaur'

Published: Nov 14, 2014 at 03:52 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

In one of the biggest interconference matchups of the weekend, the Cincinnati Bengalstravel to New Orleans to face the Saints. The game will have big playoff implications for both teams coming off losses.

Key for the Bengals will be slowing down Jimmy Graham, whose 56 receptions lead all tight ends. The big-bodied Graham has come on strong the last two weeks after suffering an early-season shoulder injury.

The bulk of the converge duty on Graham will fall on linebacker Emmanuel Lamur.

"He's Graham," Lamur said, smiling as he was asked about what made the tight end so special, per ESPN.com's Coley Harvey. "He's like a dinosaur. He's so big. He's a tall guy."

Lamur has struggled at times in coverage this season. With Lamur on the field, the tight end combination of Rob Gronkowski, Greg Olsen, Delanie Walker and Dennis Pitta has caught 28 passes for 339 yards, three touchdowns and 18 first downs, per ESPN.

If Graham has his way in the Superdome on Sunday, it could be another long afternoon for the Bengals' defense.

However, the third-year linebacker believes he knows how to defend Graham.

"You have to put a hand on those guys," Lamur said. "You can't let them get free releases. That's where they make their bread and butter. You just have to have collisions."

Be careful how you collide with a dinosaur, Emmanuel. They could bite.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews every Week 11 game and recaps the Dolphins' key victory over the Bills. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 14 Thursday night inactives: Pittsburgh Steelers at Minnesota Vikings

The official inactives for the Pittsburgh Steelers at Minnesota Vikings "Thursday Night Football" game.
news

RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder) active for Vikings vs. Steelers

Vikings standout running back Dalvin Cook is active and will return to action against the Steelers on Thursday night. 
news

Titans claim LB Zach Cunningham off waivers from Texans

A day after he was waived by the Houston Texans, linebacker Zach Cunningham has been claimed by the AFC South-rival Tennessee Titans, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson hopes to play in Seattle 'for 20 years'

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson told reporters any rumblings of him waiving his no-trade clause are a "non-story," and he's still set on fulfilling the remainder of his contract, which runs through 2023.
news

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy: 'I'm confident' that 'we're going to win this game' vs. Washington

After Dallas ended its two-game losing skid with a Thursday night win over New Orleans, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is feeling good about his team's chances against Washington.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Dec. 9

Chase Edmonds was in the midst of a career year upon being injured in early November. He could be available for the most pivotal stretch of the Cardinals' season after being designated to return to practice.
news

Mahomes on heated exchange with Bieniemy: 'Frustrated more with the game' than each other

﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ has been forced to answer questions about the Chiefs' offensive struggles all season long, and this week was no different. He explained how his frustration boiled over during a sideline encounter with OC Eric Bieniemy from Kansas City's Week 13 win against the Broncos.
news

Trevor Lawrence: Twice-benched RB James Robinson has 'got to be on the field'

The Jaguars, as currently constructed, are not a good football team. It would make sense, then, for Jacksonville to play one of its better players. That wasn't the case Sunday, when RB James Robinson was benched following an early fumble.
news

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder) trending toward playing vs. Steelers on 'Thursday Night Football'

Dalvin Cook wasn't expected to return to action until the Vikings played the Bears on Dec. 20, but after going through intense rehab in the last week and a half, he's now trending toward playing Thursday night against Pittsburgh.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has no regrets for saying 'I own you' to Bears fan

Nearly two months after yelling "I own you" in the direction of a Chicago Bears fan who reacted to his touchdown celebration with two middle fingers, Aaron Rodgers isn't backing down. If anything, he's doubling down.
news

Colts LB Darius Leonard speaks shutout into existence on 'Hard Knocks'

Darius Leonard spoke a shutout into existence on the latest episode of "Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts" on Wednesday night. 
news

Raiders, K Daniel Carlson agree to 4-year, $18.4M extension

Daniel Carlson agreed to a new four-year contract with the Raiders, his agent announced Wednesday night, and the extension is worth $18.4 million, which includes a $4 million signing bonus and $10.2 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW