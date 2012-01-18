Bengals' Jones to serve one year of probation for misdemeanor

Published: Jan 18, 2012 at 01:25 AM

CINCINNATI -- Bengals cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones pleaded guilty Wednesday to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.

Jones entered the plea in Hamilton County Municipal Court just as his non-jury trial was scheduled to begin. A second misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest was dismissed in a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Judge Brad Greenberg ordered Jones to serve a year of probation, complete 50 hours of community service and pay a $250 fine plus court costs. Jones could have received a maximum jail sentence of 30 days.

Jones, 28, was accused in court documents of being disorderly, shouting profanities and trying to pull away as officers arrested him at a downtown bar in July.

At the time, Jones was on probation in Las Vegas in connection with a 2007 no-contest plea to a strip-club melee that left three people wounded. He was ordered in November to perform an additional 75 hours of community service for violating that probation with the Cincinnati arrest.

Jones apologized in court to police for his conduct and said he realized that he "could have handled it a whole lot better." The judge told Jones that he didn't know how "someone with your ability risks your career with this type of behavior."

Assistant City Solicitor Karla Burtch said Jones repeatedly approached officers "aggressively."

Jones said he was just trying to protect his fiancee.

"This is unprofessional behavior," Greenberg said. He told Jones that if he wanted to be regarded as a professional, "you need to act like one at all times."

Neither Jones nor his attorney would comment after leaving the courtroom.

Bengals spokesman Jack Brennan said Jones "handled this issue in a responsible manner, and we support both the legal system and his efforts to put this behind him."

The NFL didn't immediately return calls seeking comment. The league will review Jones' case and could impose another suspension should he sign with a team.

Jones will be a free agent after completing his second season with Cincinnati, which gave him a chance to continue his career.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

