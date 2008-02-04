Bengals' Johnson named to Pro Bowl Roster

Johnson caught 93 passes for 1440 yards and eight TDs in 2007. The 1440 receiving yards broke his own team season record (1432 in '05), and he became the team's all-time leader in receptions (559) and receiving yards (8365). The 93 catches marked his fourth career 90-catch season. He now has at least one catch in 92 consecutive games, one short of Carl Pickens' team-record streak of 93.
Johnson had five 100-yard receiving games in 2007, tying the team record he already shares, and has extended to 26 his Bengals career record for 100-yard receiving games. His 209 receiving yards on Sept. 16 at Cleveland was the AFC high for the year.