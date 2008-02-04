Bengals' Johnson named to Pro Bowl Roster

Published: Feb 04, 2008 at 09:06 AM

Chad Johnson, who became the Bengals' all-time leader in receptions and receiving yards in 2007, was added to the AFC Pro Bowl roster, the NFL announced Monday.

Johnson, a seventh-year NFL player in 2007, earned first-alternate status when the Pro Bowl roster was announced in December. He replaces New England Patriots WR Randy Moss, who will miss the game due to injury.

Johnson joins Bengals WR T.J. Houshmandzadeh, who was named to the AFC Pro Bowl roster on Dec. 18. Together they become the first pair of Bengals WRs to be named to the Pro Bowl in the same season.

Johnson caught 93 passes for 1440 yards and eight TDs in 2007. The 1440 receiving yards broke his own team season record (1432 in '05), and he became the team's all-time leader in receptions (559) and receiving yards (8365). The 93 catches marked his fourth career 90-catch season. He now has at least one catch in 92 consecutive games, one short of Carl Pickens' team-record streak of 93.

Johnson had five 100-yard receiving games in 2007, tying the team record he already shares, and has extended to 26 his Bengals career record for 100-yard receiving games. His 209 receiving yards on Sept. 16 at Cleveland was the AFC high for the year.

