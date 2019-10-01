Around the NFL

Bengals' John Ross (shoulder) to miss multiple games

Published: Oct 01, 2019 at 11:30 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

One of the season's breakout receivers is on the mend.

Cincinnati Bengals wideout John Ross is expected to miss multiple games after suffering a shoulder injury in Monday night's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, sources told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo on Tuesday.

Ross exited Cincy's 27-3 defeat in Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter following an 11-yard catch. The receiver caught three balls for 36 yards on six targets on Monday evening.

The speedster's setback is a major blow to a Bengals offense that was already without star receiver A.J. Green (ankle) and a Cincinnati team that has piled up four losses in as many games.

For Ross, it's a disappointing development in what had been a star-turn season. Through four weeks, Ross was tied for 10th in receiving yards (328) and ninth in receiving scores (3).

The third-year receiver got off to a hot start, compiling all three of his TDs and 270 receiving yards in his first two games. Ross quieted over the last two weeks and now will be silent on the field for about a month.

With Green slowly nearing a return, Cincy will crawl into its Week 5 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals with Tyler Boyd, Auden Tate, Tyler Eifert and Damion Willis as its top pass-catchers. Godspeed, Andy Dalton.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

