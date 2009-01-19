Bengals, Jaguars staffs chosen to coach at Senior Bowl

The coaching staffs for the Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars will lead the two sides of the 60th annual Under Armour Senior Bowl on Jan. 24.
Cincinnati's Marvin Lewis will coach the North squad in his second stint on the sidelines for the all-star game featuring top senior NFL prospects. Jack Del Rio and the Jaguars' staff will lead the South team.
"Coaching in the Senior Bowl was very valuable to us in 2004, and we are excited to once again have this opportunity," Lewis said. "The top talent is always going to be at this game, and there's nothing like the evaluation you can get from actually coaching these players in practice and game situations."
Lewis also coached in the 1998 Senior Bowl, as defensive coordinator on the Baltimore Ravens staff that directed a 31-8 victory for the South.
"The hands-on work you do gives you a great insight into how guys learn and understand," Lewis said. "The work at a game like this is very fundamental, but it still can tell you a lot."
The game will take place at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala.
Senior Bowl practices are attended by general managers, head coaches, assistant coaches, scouts and other front office personnel from all 32 NFL teams.
The Senior Bowl is also a non-profit, charitable event which has donated more than $4.5 million to charity since 1989.
Information from The Associated Press was used in this story