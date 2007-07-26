Bengals ink Irons to four year deal

Late today, the Bengals signed HB Kenny Irons, the team's second-round choice in the 2007 NFL Draft, to a four-year contract.
Irons rushed for 2186 yards and a 4.8 average in two seasons at Auburn. In 23 games, he rushed for more than 100 yards 11 times, including four games of more than 175 yards.
Irons was the fifth of seven Bengals draftees to sign today. The four draftees signed earlier in the day, who all signed four-year contracts, were:
- QB Jeff Rowe (6-5, 221), fifth-round choice from Nevada.
- DT Matt Toeaina (6-2, 311), sixth-round choice from Oregon.
- C Dan Santucci (6-4, 304), seventh-round choice from Notre Dame.
- S Chinedum Ndukwe (6-2, 218), seventh-round choice from Notre Dame.
Still unsigned at this time are CB Leon Hall (first round, Michigan) and S Marvin White (fourth round, Texas Christian).