Bengals hire Falcons' Zimmer as defensive coordinator

CINCINNATI -- Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer was hired Tuesday for the same role with the Cincinnati Bengals, who have been dragged down by their defense for years.
Zimmer becomes the third defensive coordinator under Marvin Lewis, who has led the Bengals to the playoffs once during his five seasons as head coach. Poor defense has been a constant thread.
Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier was fired after Lewis' second season. Chuck Bresnahan replaced him for the past three seasons, but failed to improve a unit that has regularly ranked in the bottom third of the league.
The Bengals were 27th in yards allowed and gave up 385 points,
Zimmer was the Dallas Cowboys' defensive coordinator for seven seasons before moving to the Falcons last year. Atlanta finished 29th in yards allowed and gave up 414 points, fourth-most in the NFL.
