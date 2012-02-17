Bengals hire ex-Raiders coach Jackson as an assistant

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Friday that they have hired former Oakland Raiders head coach Hue Jackson as an assistant to help with the secondary and special teams.
Jackson, who was fired by the Raiders in January, will help defensive backs coach Mark Carrier and special teams coach Darrin Simmons, according to the team.
"Hue is a tremendous addition to our staff," Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis said in a news release. "I relied on Hue greatly when he was with us (in 2004-06), and his success overall in the NFL, including being selected for a head coaching position, is well documented. He has expertise in all aspects of the game, and we are fortunate to have obtained his services."
Jackson was on Lewis' staff from 2004 to 2006, when he coached receivers. He was the Washington Redskins' offensive coordinator in 2003, a role that he also filled for the Atlanta Falcons in 2007 and the Raiders in 2010.
A native of Los Angeles, Jackson played quarterback at the University of the Pacific and began his coaching career there in 1987. He coached in the NCAA through 2000, when he was offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Southern California. He entered the NFL with the Washington Redskins in 2001.
When he was still the Raiders' head coach, Jackson acquired quarterback Carson Palmer from the Bengals in a midseason trade.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.