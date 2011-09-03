Bengals guard Williams receives four-game ban from NFL

Published: Sep 03, 2011 at 09:44 AM

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Saturday that the NFL has suspended starting right guard Bobbie Williams for the first four games of the season for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

More:
» **Final cuts for all 32 NFL teams**

"We anticipated this would occur," Bengals coach Marvin Lewistold The Cincinnati Enquirer. "It is nothing that has come as a surprise from our end, and it is something we have prepared for."

Still, it's a significant loss for the Bengals since Williams has started 68 consecutive games and 109 out of a possible 112 since joining the team in 2004. He spent his first four NFL seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Veteran guard Max Jean-Gilles, another ex-Eagle, also was one of the Bengals' 22 roster cuts Saturday, putting Otis Hudson and Clint Boling in position to move into the starting lineup.

The Bengals released third-string quarterback Dan LeFevour as well, meaning they'll got with two quarterbacks -- Andy Dalton and Bruce Gradkowski.

The Bengals also placed cornerback Adam Jones (neck) on the physically unable to perform list and linebacker Keith Rivers (wrist) on the reserve/non-football injury list. Both players are eligible to return to practice after Week 6 under a roster exemption, then the Bengals would have three weeks to add them to the active roster.

Linebacker Roddrick Muckelroy (Achilles) and tight end Bo Scaife (neck) were placed on the season-ending reserve/injured list.

Other releases included fullbacks Fui Vakapuna and James Develin, cornerbacks Jonathan Wade, Brandon Ghee, David Pender, Korey Lindsey and Rico Murray, tight end John Nalbone, defensive tackles Jason Shirley and Cornell Banks, defensive ends Victor Adeyanju and James Ruffin, receiver Calvin Russell, linebacker DeQuin Evans, running backs Jay Finley and John Griffin, receiver Andrew Hawkins, offensive tackle Matthew O'Donnell, offensive guard Chris Riley and kicker Thomas Weber.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals to start QB Clayton Tune against Browns on Sunday if Kyler Murray is not ready to return

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters that rookie quarterback Clayton Tune -- not Joshua Dobbs -- will start in Arizona's Week 9 tilt against the Browns should Kyler Murray not be ready to return from his torn ACL suffered last year. 
news

Week 8 Monday inactives: Las Vegas Raiders at Detroit Lions

The official inactives for Monday Night Football: Las Vegas Raiders at Detroit Lions
news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford day to day after suffering UCL sprain in right thumb

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is considered day to day after sustaining a UCL sprain in his right thumb, head coach Sean McVay announced Monday. 
news

Move the Sticks: Breaking down the big Week 8 games

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. 