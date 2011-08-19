Bengals' Green fully practices after right knee scare

GEORGETOWN, Ky. -- Rookie receiver A.J. Green fully participated in the Cincinnati Bengals' practice Thursday, a day after he was forced to the sideline by a leg injury.
The first-round pick from Georgia was kicked near the right knee during a workout on Wednesday, forcing him to sit out the rest of practice. He participated in all drills during the Bengals' practice on Thursday, their last one before breaking training camp at Georgetown College.
Green said he felt fine and was looking forward to going against Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis in a preseason game Sunday night in New York.
Former Ohio State coach Jim Tressel watched practice on the sideline with Bengals owner Mike Brown but declined to talk to reporters.
Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press