Bengals' Ghee OK to travel after collision; Jones hurts neck

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Cincinnati Bengals rookie cornerback Brandon Ghee was scheduled to travel home with the team Saturday night after being knocked cold following a violent helmet-to-helmet collision with Buffalo Bills running back Chad Simpson during a preseason game.
Bengals coach Marvin Lewis provided few details after his team's 35-20 loss, except to say Ghee was "dinged." Lewis said Ghee wasn't taken to the hospital.
Ghee lay motionless for several minutes before being able to sit up along the Bills' sideline after he was hurt six minutes into the third quarter. Though groggy, Ghee took a few steps toward the cart before being driven off the field.
The injury occurred when Ghee, a third-round draft pick out of Wake Forest, lowered his helmet in a bid to stop Simpson on a 2-yard run on fourth-and-1. Ghee dropped to the ground and lay there face-down as Bills trainers immediately attended to him.
Joined by Bengals trainers, medical officials eventually were able to turn Ghee over on his back, then have him sit up on his own. It was at that point an ambulance began driving onto the field, before making a U-turn back up the stadium tunnel.
Bengals defensive players knelt at midfield in prayer, and teammates, including wide receiver Chad Ochocinco and cornerback Adam Jones, came across the field to watch and provide support.
Simpson also lay on the field briefly before getting up on his own and showing no signs of grogginess. Simpson eventually came over and tapped Ghee on the shoulder pad.
The Bengals later lost Jones, who hurt his neck late in the third quarter. Escorted by trainers, Jones slowly made his way off the field, and Lewis didn't provide an update on the player's status after the game.
