Bengals get safety Taylor Mays in trade from San Francisco

The Cincinnati Bengals continued to raid the San Francisco 49ers defense on Monday when the Bengals acquired safety Taylor Mays for an undisclosed draft pick.
The Cincinnati Enquirerreported that Mays was flying out of San Francisco Monday night and is expected at Paul Brown Stadium on Tuesday.
Mays becomes the third key member of the 49ers defense to join the Bengals this season, after cornerback Nate Clements and linebacker Manny Lawson signed free-agent deals earlier this month.
Mays had been on the trading blocks for close to three weeks, ever since free-agent safety Donte Whitner spurned the Bengals at the last minute to sign with the 49ers.
Bengals linebacker Rey Maualuga, Mays' former USC teammate, told the Enquirer that he got a text from Mays on Monday saying that he was about to be traded to Cincinnati.
Said Maualuga of Mays: "He's a competitor, great teammate, he works hard in the weight room and classroom. I think he'll come in and learn from the veterans."
Mays was drafted in the second round by San Francisco in 2010, when Mike Singletary was still the team's coach. He started six games but was often taken out after the first quarter and eventually replaced by Reggie Smith.