Bengals fantasy question: Is Palmer still a No. 1 quarterback?

One of the most accurate quarterbacks in the league, Palmer threw for an average of 4,001 yards with 86 total touchdown passes from 2005-2007. He was the top-scoring quarterback on NFL.com in 2005, finishing ahead of Tom Brady and Peyton Manning. Palmer was the fifth most productive signal-caller in 2006 and finished ninth in 2007. The slight fall in that season came in large part to his 20 interceptions.